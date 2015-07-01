© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Meat Specialist Dan Hale on Optimistic Ranchers and Industry Safety

Published July 1, 2015
Published July 1, 2015 at 10:20 AM CDT
Dan Hale at Texas A&M teaching a version of the Beef 706 course he brought to Sul Ross earlier this week (Agrilife Today via Flickr/Creative Commons)

A Texas A&M professor for 30 years and longtime meat specialist, Dan Hale recently came into the heart of ranch land to teach a group of 20 Far West Texas cattle producers about the other sides of the beef industry.

Held at Sul Ross University, the two-day course was free and part of A&M's Agrilife Extension program. Marfa Public Radio had a West Texas Talk with Hale in Alpine's Kokernot Lodge between the sessions, touching on the state of the cow herd here, health concerns, and innovations in ranching.

