Meat Specialist Dan Hale on Optimistic Ranchers and Industry Safety

A Texas A&M professor for 30 years and longtime meat specialist, Dan Hale recently came into the heart of ranch land to teach a group of 20 Far West Texas cattle producers about the other sides of the beef industry.

Held at Sul Ross University, the two-day course was free and part of A&M's Agrilife Extension program. Marfa Public Radio had a West Texas Talk with Hale in Alpine's Kokernot Lodge between the sessions, touching on the state of the cow herd here, health concerns, and innovations in ranching.