© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

British Filmmakers Craft Marfa Documentary Using New Technology

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 29, 2015 at 4:41 PM CDT
img_5397
Tom Michael, Zara Meerza, Natasha Jatania, and Anna Reinelt at MPR Studios (Ryan Lentini/KRTS)

Today on West Texas Talk, Tom Michael sits down with three British filmmakers, Zara Meerza, Natasha Jatania, and Anna Reinelt, to talk about their month long documentary shoot in Marfa. The trio have interviewed over 40 community members in order to create a wide portrait of Marfa for European audiences.

Part of the pitch of the film, which is expected to be shown in festivals this year, is the use of a  technology called, Google Cardboard. They have conceived of the possibility of having a virtual tour of Marfa using the immersive new invention.

Tags
West Texas Talk DocumentaryGoogle CardboardFilmmakers
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: