British Filmmakers Craft Marfa Documentary Using New Technology

Today on West Texas Talk, Tom Michael sits down with three British filmmakers, Zara Meerza, Natasha Jatania, and Anna Reinelt, to talk about their month long documentary shoot in Marfa. The trio have interviewed over 40 community members in order to create a wide portrait of Marfa for European audiences.

Part of the pitch of the film, which is expected to be shown in festivals this year, is the use of a technology called, Google Cardboard. They have conceived of the possibility of having a virtual tour of Marfa using the immersive new invention.