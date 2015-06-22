Nina Totenberg of NPR on the Main Cases in front of the Supreme Court

In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will wrap up several high-profile cases. Gay marriage, Affordable Care Act, free speech online - these are some of the topics on which the high court is expected to rule.

Marfa Public Radio's Tom Michael talks about these issues with Nina Totenberg, NPR's legal affairs correspondent. Totenberg is an award-winning reporter - with honors from the Society of Professional Journalists, Scripps School of Journalism, and the National Press Foundation - and has been a signature voice on public radio for many decades.