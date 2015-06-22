© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Nina Totenberg of NPR on the Main Cases in front of the Supreme Court

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 21, 2015 at 11:26 PM CDT
ntotenberg_sig07_2_prn_clr
Nina Totenberg (Steve Barrett/NPR)

In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will wrap up several high-profile cases. Gay marriage, Affordable Care Act, free speech online - these are some of the topics on which the high court is expected to rule.

Marfa Public Radio's Tom Michael talks about these issues with Nina Totenberg, NPR's legal affairs correspondent. Totenberg is an award-winning reporter - with honors from the Society of Professional Journalists, Scripps School of Journalism, and the National Press Foundation - and has been a signature voice on public radio for many decades.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: