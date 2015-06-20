© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

David Cristiani on Landscaping in West Texas

Published June 19, 2015 at 11:02 PM CDT
img_5849
Veteran landscaper David Christiani in the KRTS studio (Tom Michael/KRTS)

Landscape architect David Cristiani has lived throughout the Mountain West, studying native plants. He operates his own environmental design firm, Quercus, now based in El Paso. Today on West Texas Talk he shares some of what he's learned, talking about the philosophy of landscape architecture and offering tips for aspiring gardeners.

What are the best ways for your plants to reflect the Big Bend area? How do you achieve the best growth possible? What difference does soil type make? And what are classic mistakes that landscapers should avoid? Christianihelps clear some of these questions up.

