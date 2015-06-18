Director and Artist, James Benning
Today's guest on West Texas Talk is acclaimed independent filmmaker, James Benning. He is currently in Marfa for an exhibition of his new work entitled, "Thirty-One Friends" at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, June 20th. Then on Sunday at 7PM, a showing of his work, "Natural History" will play at the Crowley Theater.
Today on the show, James talks about the genesis of this non-film project on exhibit in Marfa, and also his fascination with Jean-Luc Godard, Ted Kaczynski, and Henry David Thoreau, among others.
