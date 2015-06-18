© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Director and Artist, James Benning

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 18, 2015 at 11:20 AM CDT
James Benning in KRTS Studios (Ryan Lentini/KRTS)

Today's guest on West Texas Talk is acclaimed independent filmmaker, James Benning. He is currently in Marfa for an exhibition of his new work entitled, "Thirty-One Friends" at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, June 20th. Then on Sunday at 7PM, a showing of his work, "Natural History" will play at the Crowley Theater.

Today on the show, James talks about the genesis of this non-film project on exhibit in Marfa, and also his fascination with Jean-Luc Godard, Ted Kaczynski, and Henry David Thoreau, among others.

Tags
West Texas Talk FilmmakerJames BenningNatural HistoryThirty-One Friends
