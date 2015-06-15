Texas Matters Tackles Texas Voting Laws, Julian Castro's Political Ambitions, and Border Issues

Texas Matters once again features on today's installment of West Texas Talk for a broad look on issues affecting the Lone Star State.

On the show today, David T. Cannon, professor of political science at University of Wisconsin‑Madison and is a co-author of the paper “Election Laws, Mobilization, and Turnout: The Unanticipated Consequences of Election Reform,” talks about Texas voting laws. The issue has returned to the headlines in Texas after a speech by Hillary Clinton at Texas Southern University.

Also connected to Hillary Clinton in the news today are the political aspirations of former San Antonio mayor, and current HUD Secretary, Julian Castro. Castro is seen by many as a viable candidate for Vice President for Clinton. However, Politico reporter Gabriel Debenedetti writes that Castro’s supporters could be pushing too hard and thus actually hurting Castro’s chances.

And later, Texas Matters tackles two current events surrounding the border. Firstly, a spotlight on the Falfurrias border patrol check point in South Texas. Controversy has arose as a result of the accumulating deaths of immigrants who hike in the 100-plus degree temperatures to avoid the checkpoint. Some are wondering if closing the Falfurrias check point and moving it closer to the border is an option that will accomplish the same objective but also save lives.

The border has also been a point of contention in connection with the recent budget passed the 84th Texas Legislative Session. During the session, lawmakers committed to spending 800 Million dollars on border projects. Commentator Yvette Benavides examines the lack of clarity involved in how that money will be spent.