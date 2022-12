On today's West Texas Talk, we speak with Rye Druzin, Business Reporter at the Midland Reporter-Telegram about the energy markets, what market forces are governing the prices of oil and natural gas and OPEC's decision not to lower production despite the current oil oversupply.

Rye Druzin is the Business Reporter at the Midland Reporter-Telegram. A significant part of his beat is coverage of the oil and gas industry. He tweets at druzin_journo.