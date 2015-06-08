Recapping the Midterm Elections in Mexico

On Sunday, Mexican voters elected their first independent gubernatorial candidate. The results of the midterm elections were mixed: it was seen as a protest against party politics, even though it gave the ruling party a lead in Congress.

In the most surprising development - given that Mexico barred independent candidates from running until this year-- an independent named Jaime Rodriguez, known as "El Bronco," won the governor's race in the border state of Nuevo Leon, ousting the ruling PRI from a key state that includes the business hub of Monterrey. His popularity was attributed to voters' disgust with all political parties.

Our Fronteras Desk reporter Lorne Matalon was a guest on a midday panel conducted by KPBS, the NPR station in San Diego, the California city that sits across from Tijuana, Mexico. Fronteras is a collaboration of NPR stations in five southwestern states from California to Texas focused on security, politics, and the economy along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Today on West Texas Talk, we broadcast that panel discussion.