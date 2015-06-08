© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Recapping the Midterm Elections in Mexico

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 8, 2015 at 3:45 PM CDT
pena_nieto_2_matalon
President Enrique Peña Nieto greets citizens, Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Nov 28, 2013. His mandate will be strengthened or diminished in Mexico's midterm elections and there are implications in the results for both Mexico and the United States.(Lorne Matalon)

On Sunday, Mexican voters elected their first independent gubernatorial candidate. The results of the midterm elections were mixed: it was seen as a protest against party politics, even though it gave the ruling party a lead in Congress.

In the most surprising development - given that Mexico barred independent candidates from running until this year-- an independent named Jaime Rodriguez, known as "El Bronco," won the governor's race in the border state of Nuevo Leon, ousting the ruling PRI from a key state that includes the business hub of Monterrey. His popularity was attributed to voters' disgust with all political parties.

Our Fronteras Desk reporter Lorne Matalon was a guest on a midday panel conducted by KPBS, the NPR station in San Diego, the California city that sits across from Tijuana, Mexico. Fronteras is a collaboration of NPR stations in five southwestern states from California to Texas focused on security, politics, and the economy along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Today on West Texas Talk, we broadcast that panel discussion.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: