Bob Schieffer, CBS Newsman, 2009 Interview in Marfa

In honor of Texas-born, legendary news anchor Bob Schieffer's retirement this past Sunday, we have dipped back into the archives for an interview with the CBS newsman in October 2009. At the time, Bob had stopped into the Marfa Public Radio studios during his first-ever trip to Big Bend National Park.

He spoke with Tom Michael about memorable moments in his career, including that early career break, when he drove Lee Harvey Oswald's mother to the police station following the Kennedy Assassination.

Schieffer had been with CBS news since 1969, serving as anchor on CBS Evening News, Chief Washington Correspondent, and moderator of Face the Nation since 1991. He was born in Austin and raised in Fort Worth. He will now join Harvard University's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy as a fellow, until 2016.

Watch Bob's Final Commentary on Face the Nation, which had an audience of close to 4 million.