Texas Matters Looks at Flooding, Immigration, and Election Reform in the Lone Star State

Today, Texas Matters takes over the West Texas Talk program for a special look at the current landscape of issues facing our state.

First up, Emergency responders throughout Texas continue to struggle with another round of storms. This has been the wettest May on record. With so much rain there would be no way to avoid having a disaster but could better planning, emergency management and state standards for flood insurance help in reducing the damage and lives lost.

Next up, Texas Matters talks with lawyer, Jennifer Harbury who is currently leading a suit against the Texas state government over the refusal to issue birth certificates to children who were born in the USA.

Later, the US Supreme Court this week agreed to hear a Texas case that challenges how people are counted when state senate districts are drawn in redistricting maps. Presently everyone is counted – voters and non-eligible voters – citizens and non-citizens.

Finally, Texas Public Radio's Yvette Benavides speaks with performer, writer, teacher, and storyteller, David Crabb, about his memoir, "Bad Kid." The book is about Crabb's troubled teen years