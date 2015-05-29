Science Studio: The Neuroscience of Pain

In the return of Science Studio to the West Texas Talk program, Keith talks with Amy B. MacDermott from the Columbia University Medical Center's Department of Physiology & Cellular Biophysics, and Department of Neuroscience. MacDermott examines the pathways involved in pain signals leading from the spinal cord to the brain. She also informs us of the different kinds of pain - acute, persistent, and neuropathic - and how further study could help re-wire those pathways to alleviate or eliminate certain kinds of pain.