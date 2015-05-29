© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Science Studio: The Neuroscience of Pain

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 29, 2015 at 5:18 PM CDT
olympus-digital-camera-9
Amy MacDermott (Columbia University Medical Center)

In the return of Science Studio to the West Texas Talk program, Keith talks with Amy B. MacDermott from the Columbia University Medical Center's Department of Physiology & Cellular Biophysics, and Department of Neuroscience.  MacDermott examines the pathways involved in pain signals leading from the spinal cord to the brain.  She also informs us of the different kinds of pain - acute, persistent, and neuropathic - and how further study could help re-wire those pathways to alleviate or eliminate certain kinds of pain.

Tags
West Texas Talk NeurosciencePainBiophysics
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: