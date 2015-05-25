© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Singer-Songwriter Nick Jaina Talks about his Memoir, "Get It While You Can"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 25, 2015 at 7:48 PM CDT
fullsizerender-6
Nick Jaina at Marfa Public Radio Studios (Ryan Lentini/KRTS)

On Today's West Texas Talk, Nick Jaina joins us in Marfa Public Radio studios to talk about his music and his recently released memoir, Get It While You Can

Nick is a veteran singer-songwriter from Portland, Oregon who has released a string of acclaimed records over the past decade. In addition to this, Jaina has composed the music for three ballets, co-founded Satelite Ballet and Collective in New York City, and started his own podcast.  Get It While You Can, released by Perfect Day Publishing, is his first foray into book writing, and has garnered considerable praise.

Nick is in Marfa as part of a house-show tour. His performances mix readings, music and found sounds to create what has been described as an "audio scrapbook." He will be performing at 1005 West Washington Street in Marfa on Tuesday Night, 7PM.

Tags
West Texas Talk memoirSinger-SongwriterNick Jaina
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: