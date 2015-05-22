Lori Griffin and Jan Moeller Call On Artists To Repurpose And Make Art

Lori Griffin and Jan Moeller call on West Texas artists to re-think items for Alpine’s upcoming R3, an art show of recycled, repurposed, and reused objects. The show runs August 13, 2015 through October 6, 2015 at the Gallery on the Square in Alpine. Entry submissions are open now through July 15, 2015.

Lori and Jan encourage artists to contact them for questions about submitting and repurposing.

Lori Griffin 432-386-7393 gaitscience@gmail.com

Jan Moeller 432-294-3050 janmoeller@bigbend.net