Lori Griffin and Jan Moeller Call On Artists To Repurpose And Make Art

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 22, 2015 at 5:00 PM CDT
img_1998
Jan Moeller and Lori Griffin, organizers of R3 Art Show. (KRTS/ Anna Rose MacArthur)

Lori Griffin and Jan Moeller call on West Texas artists to re-think items for Alpine’s upcoming R3, an art show of recycled, repurposed, and reused objects. The show runs August 13, 2015 through October 6, 2015 at the Gallery on the Square in Alpine. Entry submissions are open now through July 15, 2015.

Lori and Jan encourage artists to contact them for questions about submitting and repurposing.

Lori Griffin     432-386-7393     gaitscience@gmail.com
Jan Moeller    432-294-3050     janmoeller@bigbend.net

West Texas Talk Lori GriffinJan MoellerR3 Art ShowRecycleRepurposeReuse
Latest Episodes: