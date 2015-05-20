Neil Gaiman on Suspense, Childhood Memories, Radio Plays, Comic Books, and Dr. Who

British author Neil Gaiman is our guest on West Texas Talk. The British author first came to notice as a writer of the comic book series, The Sandman. He's known for the novels Stardust, American Gods, and The Graveyard Book. He wrote an episode of Doctor Who and a dramatic radio series called Neverwhere.

He’s speaking tonight at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in the Permian Basin. His talk is being hosted by the Odessa Council for the Arts & Humanities and by the Friends of the Ector County Library.

His book Coraline, for children, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane, for adults, are featured as this year's One Book Odessa. It's Neil Gaiman's first stop in West Texas.