John Corbett, Writer, Reveals the Connections Between Music and Sci-Fi

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 11, 2015 at 10:55 AM CDT
051
John Corbett (www2.mcachicago.org)

Host K. Yoland talks with John Corbett, a Chicago-based writer and curator. Corbett has has written extensively on the topic of how the diverse genres of reggae, funk, and jazz developed startlingly interrelated ideas involving science, technology, mysticism, and extraterrestriality and how each articulated their space concept with sly humor.

At the CineMarfa film festival this past weekend, Corbett introduced Space is the Place (1974), a Sun Ra biopic that mixes Shaft with The Egyptian Book of the Dead, as well as a short film of Clinton and his band Parliament from their legendary 1976 Mothership Connection tour.

Corbett’s own film, Lee Perry Now Well Loaded (1990), rounded out the threesome with an intimate portrait of the dub pioneer at home in Switzerland.

