On this edition of West Texas Talk, David Hollander talks about the upcoming CineMarfa Festival in Marfa. Hollander is one of the co-founders of CineMarfa.

Today, Hollander talks about selections from this year's festival program including, "Born in Flames", "Hard to Be a God", and "Dark Star: H. R. Giger's World".

