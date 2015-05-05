© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

CineMarfa: Directors Camilo Gonzalez &amp; Peter Lucas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 5, 2015 at 5:00 PM CDT
one-small-step-by-peter-lucas-and-camilo-gonzalez_152437
Film still from "One Small Step"

Directors Camilo Gonzalez and Peter Lucas join host K. Yoland in the studio to discuss their two films ONE SMALL STEP and VOYAGER FOUND, which are screening this Friday 1pm at the Crowley Theater.

In ONE SMALL STEP, Lucas and Gonzalez rework footage from NASA’s Apollo moon missions for a poetic homage to humanity’s first journeys away from its home planet. VOYAGER FOUND is an experimental assemblage of the contents of the Voyager “Golden Record” – a collection launched into space in 1977 as a message to potential extraterrestrial life. The collection also includes related sound works and imagery, assembled especially for this screening.

[gallery ids="23902,23904,23903,23909,23901,23908"]

The CineMarfa Film Festival runs May 7 - May 10. For more information on films and times please go to their schedule.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk Cinemarfa
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: