Morrisa Maltz, Visual Artist and Filmmaker

Artist and filmmaker Morrisa Maltz talks with host Anna Rose MacArthur about her upcoming film Fernweh. Fernweh is a German word, loosely meaning the opposite of homesickness, a sickness for far off places. The film tells the story of a woman going on a journey of discovery through a surreal wilderness.

Maltz will be showing the photography and costumes she’s been creating to shape the world of the film Friday April 10, 2015 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Building 98. The exhibition will remain open for the month of April.

Maltz’s artwork has most recently been shown at MOCA and The Museum of Contemporary Art, Santa Barbara. Her first short film, The Caretaker, won best narrative short at LES film festival last year. Her second film, Odyssea, premiered at the Slamdance film festival last January and later screened at the the Marfa Film Festival. Maltz recently returned to Marfa to begin work on her current film Fernweh.