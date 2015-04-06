Today's guest is Chris Fritton, the Itinerant Printer. He talks to Marfa Public Radio on-location at Menagerie Press in Terlingua ahead of his open house and presentation at the print shop on Tuesday, April 7th from 4-8PM.

Fritton's Itinerant Printer project, which consists of a year-long nationwide tour of over 100 print shops, follows a forgotten tradition of "tramp printers." In each city he visits, Chris takes up work in a new print shop. He then develops unique prints that are distributed as postcards to supporters and followers.