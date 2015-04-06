© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Artist Gonzalo Lebrija

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 6, 2015 at 8:52 AM CDT
gonzalo-lebrija
Gonalo Lebrija. (Credit: Ocio En Linea)

On West Texas Talk today, we speak to Gonzalo Lebrija, an artist who lives and works out of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Lebrija's past exhibitions include The Distance Between You and Me at the Vancouver Art Gallery (2011) and Resisting the Present, Mexico City 2000-2012 at the Museo Amparo, Puebla (2011) and Musée d'Art Moderne de La Ville de Paris (2012).

The artist works in photography, video, sound and sculpture. He has shown work in the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

