Forrest Gander, Author of 'The Trace'

Forrest Gander is a poet, essayist, novelist, critic, and translator who lives in Providence, Rhode Island and teaches at Brown University. Gander has achieved a litany of accolades and fellowships over the course of his career, including a residency with the Lannan Foundation in Marfa. In 2012, his experimental book, Core Samples from the World, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Gander's newest novel, The Trace, is set in various parts of the Chihuahuan Desert. In the book, a troubled married couple take a road trip across west Texas and Mexico in search of the truth behind legends of the disappearance of the famed writer Ambrose Bierce. Amid the journey they are confronted with the violence, isolation and beauty of the desert world.