© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Michael Parker, Author of All I Have In This World

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 27, 2015 at 4:25 PM CDT
parker_michael
Michael Parker. (Credit: www.workman.com)

Host Mia Warren speaks to Michael Parker, the author of eight works of fiction. Parker's work has also been published in the New York Times Magazine, the Washington PostBlack Warrior Review, Oxford American and more.

All I Have In This World, Parker's latest novel, takes place in a fictional west Texas town. The story follows Maria and Marcus, two strangers who meet in a used car lot and decide to buy a sky-blue Buick together.

Parker wrote the first draft of the novel in Marfa while on sabbatical from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he teaches in the MFA program.

Parker has been awarded a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, two O. Henry Awards and a Pushcart Prize.

Tags
West Texas Talk fictionMichael ParkerAll I Have In This WorldUNCGreensborotexas
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: