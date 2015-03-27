Michael Parker, Author of All I Have In This World

Host Mia Warren speaks to Michael Parker, the author of eight works of fiction. Parker's work has also been published in the New York Times Magazine, the Washington Post, Black Warrior Review, Oxford American and more.

All I Have In This World, Parker's latest novel, takes place in a fictional west Texas town. The story follows Maria and Marcus, two strangers who meet in a used car lot and decide to buy a sky-blue Buick together.

Parker wrote the first draft of the novel in Marfa while on sabbatical from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he teaches in the MFA program.

Parker has been awarded a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, two O. Henry Awards and a Pushcart Prize.