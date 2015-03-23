© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Gary Nabhan, Co-Founder of Make Way for Monarchs

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 23, 2015 at 10:53 AM CDT
Gary Nabhan, holding a milkweed plant at the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute. (KRTS/Anna Rose MacArthur)

Gary Nabhan talks with host Anna Rose MacArthur about his Make Way for Monarchs program.

The initiative works to reestablish and safeguard milkweed in the United States and Canada that are essential nectar and host plants for monarchs as they migrate across North America.

Nabhan is a nature writer, food and farming activist, and proponent of conserving the links between biodiversity and cultural diversity. He has written or edited 24 books and has received a MacArthur “genius” award, a Lannan Literary Fellowship, a Southwest Book Award, the John Burroughs Medal for nature writing, the Vavilov Medal, and several honorary degrees and lifetime achievement awards.

 

