West Texas Talk

The Tenth Annual Terlingua Art Show and Fundraiser

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 13, 2015 at 5:02 PM CDT

Today on West Texas Talk, we speak to Lori Griffin and Joyce Holman Page. Griffin is the organizer of Assemblage, the tenth annual art show and fundraiser in Terlingua benefitting women and children in dangerous situations. Page is an artist who has modeled in Griffin's paintings this year.

Griffin, an artist from Alpine, describes her technique of constructing a 3-D painting. This involves painting a human subject's face and framing the subject against a background. The process is difficult, she explains, and often requires a certain degree of improvisation.

Assemblage runs from March 14th to the 27th at the Earth and Fire gallery in Terlingua.

