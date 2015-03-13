© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

State Senator José Rodríguez (D-El Paso)

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 13, 2015 at 5:47 PM CDT
jose-rodriguez-d-el-paso-district-29-2
Texas State Senator José Rodríguez (D-El Paso) (Travis Bubenik / KRTS)

State Senator José Rodríguez (D-El Paso) recently stopped by the studio during a tour of District 29, which stretches from El Paso through Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties.

Rodriguez talked with us about his views on a variety of topics, ranging from border security and cross-border economics, to the struggle to provide rural West Texans with access to basic healthcare.

More recently, Rodriguez has been in Austin declaring his opposition to the so-called "Sanctuary Cities" bill - SB 185.

West Texas Talk Texas LegislatureBorder EconomicsRural HealthcareState Senator Jose RodriguezFar West TexasTexas PoliticsEl PasoBorder Security
