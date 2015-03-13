State Senator José Rodríguez (D-El Paso) recently stopped by the studio during a tour of District 29, which stretches from El Paso through Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties.

Rodriguez talked with us about his views on a variety of topics, ranging from border security and cross-border economics, to the struggle to provide rural West Texans with access to basic healthcare.

More recently, Rodriguez has been in Austin declaring his opposition to the so-called "Sanctuary Cities" bill - SB 185.