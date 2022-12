Tuesday's guest on West Texas Talk is Musician and Producer, Salim Nourallah. Born in El Paso, Nourallah moved to North Texas in the late 80's to pursue a career in music. Since then he has become a mainstay of the Dallas music scene.

On today's show, Salim discusses his upcoming record, Skeleton Closet which was entirely self-released and crowd funded. He also discusses his relationship to El Paso and West Texas.