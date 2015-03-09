© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Jefre Cantu-Ledesma

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 9, 2015 at 11:25 AM CDT
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma (Shawn Brakebill)

Minimalist, experimental, drone, shoegaze - there's no shortage of different ways to describe the music of Texas native Jefre Cantu-Ledesma.

For this episode of West Texas Talk, the artist joins us to talk about the often otherworldly soundscapes he creates.

"Sound Bath" - a sound installation by Cantu-Ledesma - takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Well, as part of the Marfa Myths arts and music festival. A collaboration of Ballroom Marfa and the Mexican Summer record label, the festival runs March 13-15 in Marfa.

Cantu-Ledesma is also the founder of Root Strata, a San Francisco-based experimental record label.

His latest album - A Year with 13 Moons - was recorded in residency at the Headlands Center for the Arts in California. Tiny Mix Tapes describes the work as "wonderfully explicit."
"...the intricacies are ruffled and blurred by tides of distortion and reverb. And while the form of each piece is assertive and assured, the details are strenuous to exhume, depending on how we choose to investigate them."
Cantu-Ledesma's previous work includes collaborations with Liz Harris of Grouper, Arp and the filmmaker Paul Clipson, among others.

