Minimalist, experimental, drone, shoegaze - there's no shortage of different ways to describe the music of Texas native Jefre Cantu-Ledesma.

For this episode of West Texas Talk, the artist joins us to talk about the often otherworldly soundscapes he creates.

"Sound Bath" - a sound installation by Cantu-Ledesma - takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Well, as part of the Marfa Myths arts and music festival. A collaboration of Ballroom Marfa and the Mexican Summer record label, the festival runs March 13-15 in Marfa.

Cantu-Ledesma is also the founder of Root Strata, a San Francisco-based experimental record label.