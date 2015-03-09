© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Co La

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 9, 2015 at 10:25 AM CDT
cola_msf_101213_ebruyildiz_012
Matt Papich, aka Co La (Ebru Yildiz)

Musician and Producer Matt Papich - aka Co La - joins us to talk about his work in sample-based electronic recordings.

As Pitchfork has said, "Papich resents his guitar."

His music has been described at times as a "disembodiment of the aural quotidian" of human hearing.

The artist is a graduate of Baltimore's Maryland Institute College of Art, and has released three full-length records on the Mexican Summer and Software Recording Co. labels, both Brooklyn-based imprints.

Co La performs alongside other artists from the Software roster Friday night, as part of Ballroom Marfa and Mexican Summer's "Marfa Myths" music and arts festival.

West Texas Talk Ballroom MarfaMusicMarfa MythsMexican SummerCo LaSoftware Recording Co. Electronic MusicSamples
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
