Musician and Producer Matt Papich - aka Co La - joins us to talk about his work in sample-based electronic recordings.

As Pitchfork has said, "Papich resents his guitar."

His music has been described at times as a "disembodiment of the aural quotidian" of human hearing.

The artist is a graduate of Baltimore's Maryland Institute College of Art, and has released three full-length records on the Mexican Summer and Software Recording Co. labels, both Brooklyn-based imprints.

Co La performs alongside other artists from the Software roster Friday night, as part of Ballroom Marfa and Mexican Summer's "Marfa Myths" music and arts festival.