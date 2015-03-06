Artist Sam Falls Opens Exhibit at Ballroom Marfa

Artist Sam Falls previews his upcoming exhibit at Ballroom Marfa, opening Friday, March 13. His site-specific work reflects the minimalistic art legacy of Marfa, with a focus on time and place and nature. In his first radio interview, he describes how he made the linen works, the concept behind his video installation, and the story behind that plant-filled red Ford Ranger.

Falls lives in Los Angeles. Collections of his work are housed at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, LACMA in Los Angeles, Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the International Center for Photography in New York, among others.

Falls has published more than 10 books, including Death Sequence (Karma, 2014) and Life Size (Karma, 2012), and Val Verde (2011).