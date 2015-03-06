© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Artist Sam Falls Opens Exhibit at Ballroom Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 6, 2015 at 5:54 PM CST
phpthumb_generated_thumbnailjpg
Preview of Sam Falls' exhibit at Ballroom Marfa (Ballroom Marfa)

Artist Sam Falls previews his upcoming exhibit at Ballroom Marfa, opening Friday, March 13. His site-specific work reflects the minimalistic art legacy of Marfa, with a focus on time and place and nature. In his first radio interview, he describes how he made the linen works, the concept behind his video installation, and the story behind that plant-filled red Ford Ranger.

Falls lives in Los Angeles. Collections of his work are housed at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, LACMA in Los Angeles, Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the International Center for Photography in New York, among others.

Falls has published more than 10 books, including Death Sequence (Karma, 2014) and Life Size (Karma, 2012), and Val Verde (2011).

tom-and-sam
Tom Michael of KRTS with artist Sam Falls at Marfa Public Radio, March 10, 2015.

 

Tags
West Texas Talk Ballroom MarfaSam Falls
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: