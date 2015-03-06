Texas Writer, UT Professor Don Graham on Upcoming Book about "Giant"

Dr. Don Graham is a Professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin. He's written on Texas literature, culture and history for years, including contributions to Texas Monthly and a book on the historic King Ranch in South Texas.

He recently published a collection of his essays entitled State of Minds: Texas Culture and Its Discontents. In Austin he teaches Life and Literature of Texas, a course first created by Texas folklorist J. Frank Dobie.

He joined us in the studio with his wife and fellow UT professor Dr. Betsy Berry, along with their former student Sarah Little, to talk about his upcoming book on the filming of the Texas classic Giant in Marfa and on the Ryan Ranch in 1955.

Graham and Berry traveled to Presidio County to research and conduct interviews with locals about the myths and history of when the Giant film crew came to town.

Coincidentally, a related screening of Hector Galán's Children of Giant takes place in Marfa at the Crowley Theater, on Saturday, March 7th at 7 pm. Stay tuned for our interview with Galán.