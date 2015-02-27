© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Lannan Resident Terry Tempest Williams

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 27, 2015 at 5:55 PM CST
ttw2_credit_debra_anderson
Lannan Foundation Writer-in-Residence Terry Tempest Williams (Debra Anderson)

Terry Tempest Williams, current Lannan Foundation Writer-in-Residence, has been called a "citizen writer" and praised for her work in environmental literature.

Host Rachel Monroe talks with Williams about her "life of engagement" as a writer and activist. Williams discusses her recent writing on national parks, including Big Bend.

Williams books include Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place, Finding Beauty in a Broken World and others.

Williams has been described as "one of the wisest - and loveliest - voices for conservation" in the West.

In an interview with the Santa Fe Reporter, Williams described her sense of duty to the future of environmentalism.

I have been a wilderness activist all of my life. And what I realize now, profoundly, is that unless we, as public lands activists, connect the dots to climate justice, we are segregating our views...

I think that never have we needed a broader definition of what wilderness preservation means for the future.
Tags
West Texas Talk ConservationLannan FoundationTerry Tempest WilliamsEnvironmentalismWilderness Preservation
