West Texas Talk

Cecilia Ballí on our Changing Borderlands

Published February 27, 2015 at 5:28 PM CST
Cecilia Ballí. Credit: Marfa Book Co

Today's West Texas Talk is a rebroadcast of a conversation with Cecilia Ballí, a journalist and cultural anthropologist. Ballí has reported on borderland culture for years, and she was formerly a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence in Marfa.

A long-form narrative journalist, Ballí has contributed to Harper's and Texas Monthly. She holds a PhD in anthropology and taught as a faculty member for six years in UT-Austin's anthropology department. Currently, she's working on a book about the physical border fence.

In 2015, Ballí was awarded a 2015 Jessie H. Jones Dobie Paisano Writing Fellowship.

