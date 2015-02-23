© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Documentary Filmmaker Ron Mann Talks About 'Altman'

Published February 23, 2015
Ron Mann in the Marfa Public Radio Studio. (KRTS / Ryan Lentini)

Today’s Talk at Ten guest is acclaimed Canadian filmmaker,  Ron Mann. Mann, who is now based out of Austin, has had a career in documentary work which now spans four decades. "Altman" is the title of his newest release and it covers the life and work of legendary director, Robert Altman.

In today's conversation, Ron talks about the challenges of creating a work about an iconic figure, as well as, Altman's continued legacy over the landscape of contemporary cinema.

Latest Episodes: