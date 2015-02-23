Documentary Filmmaker Ron Mann Talks About 'Altman'

Today’s Talk at Ten guest is acclaimed Canadian filmmaker, Ron Mann. Mann, who is now based out of Austin, has had a career in documentary work which now spans four decades. "Altman" is the title of his newest release and it covers the life and work of legendary director, Robert Altman.

In today's conversation, Ron talks about the challenges of creating a work about an iconic figure, as well as, Altman's continued legacy over the landscape of contemporary cinema.