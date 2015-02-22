© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

KRTS Astronomy Series: Jerry Martin on Cleaning and Maintaining the Hobby-Eberly Telescope

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 22, 2015 at 9:39 PM CST
Jerry Martin and his team of technicians clean the mirror of the Hobby-Eberly Telescope by spraying it with CO2. (Ian Lewis/KRTS)

On this episode of our Talk at Ten Astronomy Series, Ian Lewis speaks with Jerry Martin, the lead technician of the mirror facility and coating lab at the McDonald Observatory, who gives a behind the scenes look at how he and his team keep the observatory's largest telescope in clean and working condition.

Jerry and his team of technicians demonstrate how they clean the primary mirror of the Hobby-Eberly Telescope with CO2, and later gives a tour of the mirror coating facility. Here, Jerry develops new coating mixtures for the mirrors, to allow for optimal light collection by the telescope. In addition, each of the 91 hexagonal mirrors that make up the telescope's primary mirror are tested, cleaned, and re-coated in this facility when necessary.

Tags
West Texas Talk Astronomy SeriesJerry MartinMcDonald ObservatoryHobby-Eberly Telescope
Latest Episodes: