© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

From Mexico to the Mideast, From CIA Agent to Congress: A Conversation with 23rd District Rep. Will Hurd, (R) San Antonio

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 16, 2015 at 6:00 AM CST
photo-7-4
District 23 U.S. Congressman Will Hurd (R - San Antonio) in Marfa on February 15, 2015. (Travis Bubenik / KRTS)

For this episode of Talk at Ten, we're joined by U.S. Congressional District 23 Rep. Will Hurd, (R) San Antonio.

Hurd beat the incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, D-Alpine last year to win District 23, which stretches from the eastside of El Paso to Bexar County and includes about 800 miles of the border and all or part of 29 counties.

In the conversation, he discusses how his worldview has been shaped by his CIA experience, the increasingly connected issues of immigration reform and funding for security on the U.S.-Mexico border, and how the United States Congress should respond to President Obama's request to aggressively counter the rise of Islamic State of Syria and Iraq known as ISIS.

Hurd is a San Antonio native and he is the only former CIA agent in Congress. He lost a 2010 GOP primary bid for the 23rd District seat but this year defeated former U.S. Rep. Francisco “Quico” Canseco in the Republican primary before besting Peter Gallego by 2,465 votes.

He formerly served as a senior advisor at cyber-security firm FusionX, and, before that, he worked as an undercover officer at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for nine years, where he was focused on counterterrorism and cyber-security in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

He heads a newly-formed House Information Technology Subcommittee. He’s also a newly-minted member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

fronterasbanner
This conversation was produced by Lorne Matalon, in collaboration with Fronteras, The Changing America Desk, a consortium of NPR member stations in the Southwest.

Tags
West Texas Talk immigration reformDepartment of Homeland SecurityTX 23rdBorder SecurityBorder Security FundingWill Hurd
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: