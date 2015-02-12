Big Bend Brewing's New Brewery Manager, Henryk Orlik, Gives a Tour of the Brewery and Talks about his Career in Craft Beer

German-born Henryk Orlik is a master trained brewer who arrived in the United States during the infancy of the craft beer movement. After working in breweries across North America, Orlik has joined Alpine's Big Bend Brewing as Brewery Manager during a time of expansion.

Today, Orlik leads a tour of the Big Bend facilities before sitting down to talk about his education in brewing and his take on the current state of craft beer in America.