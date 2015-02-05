© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Dona Roman of Sul Ross State talks about the Micro-Cinema Film Festival: Native American Experience

Published February 5, 2015 at 12:55 PM CST

Tonight kicks off the fourth annual Micro-Cinema Film Festival at Sul Ross State University. This year the theme of the festival is, "Our Native American Experience." On today's Talk at Ten, we are joined by Dona Roman, Director of Theatre at Sul Ross and one of the organizers of the event.

The festival will begin tonight at 7 PM in the Studio Theater in Alpine with the film, LaDonna Harris: Indian 101. To round out the festival, there will be two documentaries screened on Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a feature film entitled, The Cherokee Word for Water, directed by Charlie Soap.

