Lannan Foundation's Jane Mead talks about her unexpected foray into poetry

Today’s Talk at Ten features Lannan Foundation Writer in Resident Jane Mead. Mead is the author of four books of poetry. Her most recent work is Money Money Money / Water Water Water (Alice James Books, 2014). Mead has received awards and grants from the Whiting and Guggenheim Foundations. She has taught at Colby College in Maine, Washington University in St. Louis, and the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. She also served as Poet-In-Residence at Wake Forest University. Currently, Mead teaches at the Drew University MFA program in Poetry and Poetry in Translation as well as managing a ranch in Northern California.