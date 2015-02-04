Charles Fox III Discusses Broadcasting Dedicated to Native American and Indigenous Cultures

Today’s Talk at Ten features Charles Fox III, the founder and executive director of FNX, First Nations Experience, the first public broadcasting channel dedicated to Native American and indigenous cultures.

Explaining why he started FNX, Fox said, “Native Americans know who they are. It’s the general public who don’t know what their contributions have been.” FNX fills that gap by portraying Native Americans and other indigenous cultures in modern context and giving them dedicated representation in the media.

Fox is of Native American, African and Irish decent. In this interview, Fox describes how researching his ancestry grounded him, providing him the perspective to help others. Fox shares the stories of his great-grandfather, an African-American, fighting in the Confederate Army during the American Civil War, of experiencing racial integration during high school, and of meeting the woman whose great-great grandfather owned Fox’s great-great-grandmother.