Science Studio: Piezoelectronics

Science Studio is once again the feature of our Talk at Ten.

Today's guest, Michelle Dolgos, from Oregon State University's Department of Chemistry sits down for a conversation with hosts, Dr. Keith Pannell and Dr. Russell Chianelli.

The topic today is Dolgos' ongoing research of sustainable materials from nontoxic foundations. Part of her research entails the utilization of the piezoelectric effect, which is the process of turning various materials into actuators or sensors.