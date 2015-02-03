© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Science Studio: Piezoelectronics

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 3, 2015 at 4:40 PM CST
michelle_dolgos
Russ Chianelli, Michelle Dolgos, Keith Pannell / KTEP

Science Studio is once again the feature of our Talk at Ten.

Today's guest, Michelle Dolgos, from Oregon State University's Department of Chemistry sits down for a conversation with hosts, Dr. Keith Pannell and Dr. Russell Chianelli. 

The topic today is Dolgos' ongoing research of sustainable materials from nontoxic foundations. Part of her research entails the utilization of the piezoelectric effect, which is the process of turning various materials into actuators or sensors.

Tags
West Texas Talk Science StudioSustainabilityChemistry
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: