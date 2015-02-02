Student Playwrights Debut Original One-Acts

Seventy-three Marfa High School students are enrolled in a playwriting workshop led by Liz Castillo, Sul Ross playwright in residence and the author of "Moises: A Modern-Day Tragedy." For Talk at Ten, we're joined in the studio by Castillo, Marfa Live Arts director Jennie Lyn Hamilton, Marfa High School teacher Linda Ojeda, and Nohely Ramirez and Gisselle Lujan, two 10th graders participating in the program.

This is the fourth annual workshop coordinated by Marfa Live Arts. This year, the program was sponsored by the Marfa Education Foundation. Tonight -- Wednesday, February 4th -- the winning plays will be staged at the Crowley Theater in Marfa at 7 PM.