YACHT Discusses Latest Album "Where Does This Disco"

The electropop/alternative rock band YACHT talks with host Tom Michael about their latest album Where Does This Disco.

YACHT is composed of members Jona Bechtolt and Claire L. Evans. The band grew up in Portland, Oregon, is based out of Los Angeles, California, and calls Marfa, Texas their “spiritual home.” The duo refers to these three places as the “Western American Utopian Triangle.”

YACHT began as Bechtolt’s solo project in 2002, and Evans joined him in 2008. When the group tours, friends Bobby Birdman and Jeffrey Brodsky join as musicians and collaborators.

The band has released five full-length albums and a number of singles.