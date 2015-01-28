Jean Valentine Talks About Her Poetry Collection, Door in the Mountain

Jean Valentine sits down today for a conversation in the KRTS studios. She will discuss her recently released collection of poems, Door in the Mountain: New and Collected Poems, 1965–2003. On Saturday, January 31st at 6PM, Valentine will be reading selections from the book at the Marfa Book Company.

Valentine is a celebrated poet with strong ties to the Northeast. From 2008-10, she served as New York's Poet Laureate and has also taught at a number of colleges in the region.