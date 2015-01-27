© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Wile Quintana Talks About Marfa History

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 27, 2015 at 11:22 AM CST
Quintana co-hosts "Una Hora Con Primo" every Tuesday from 12 to 1 PM. (KRTS/Mia Warren)

Today's Talk at Ten features Wile Quintana, a Marfa resident and amateur historian. Quintana grew up in Marfa throughout the 1940s and '50s, and he remembers when the town was "bustling" from the commerce that sprung up around the military base, Fort D.A. Russell.

Quintana attended the Blackwell School at a time when white and Hispanic students were segregated in the West Texas school system. In 1955, he graduated from the eighth grade and began attending the high school, which was predominantly white. His love for local history, cultivated as a high school student, eventually evolved into one of his favorite pastimes.

Along with Primo Carrasco, Quintana is a co-host of Una Hora Con Primo, the only Spanish-language music show on KRTS.

