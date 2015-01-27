Douglas Scharnberg of Terlingua Talks About Southern Music in Fort Davis & Fort Stockton

Guitarist and singer Douglas Scharnberg joins us in the studio ahead of his lecture-performance tonight (January 27) at 7 PM, at the Jeff Davis County Library in Fort Davis, and on Thursday at the public library in Fort Stockton. His talk, Southern Winds, looks at the influence of Southern musicians on the Big Band era.

A resident of Terlingua, Scharnberg first arrived in the Chihuahuan Desert in the late 1980s. Trained at the Guitar Institute of Technology in Hollywood, he draws on the traditional styles of country and jazz from the 1930s, '40s, and '50s, combining bass, chords, and melody in his playing style.

On Talk At Ten, he speaks about his influences (Les Paul, Mason Williams, and Chet Atkins), his musical roots in Western Kentucky, his interest in Southern Music, and his unique cosmic-mathematical approach to creating songs. It's Big Band in the Big Bend, with a look at Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, and others.