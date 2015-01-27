© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Douglas Scharnberg of Terlingua Talks About Southern Music in Fort Davis & Fort Stockton

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 27, 2015 at 12:56 PM CST
img_2035
Douglas Scharnberg points to his Terlingua home on the Marfa Public Radio map.

Guitarist and singer Douglas Scharnberg joins us in the studio ahead of his lecture-performance tonight (January 27) at 7 PM, at the Jeff Davis County Library in Fort Davis, and on Thursday at the public library in Fort Stockton. His talk, Southern Winds, looks at the influence of Southern musicians on the Big Band era.

A resident of Terlingua, Scharnberg first arrived in the Chihuahuan Desert in the late 1980s. Trained at the Guitar Institute of Technology in Hollywood, he draws on the traditional styles of country and jazz from the 1930s, '40s, and '50s, combining bass, chords, and melody in his playing style.

On Talk At Ten, he speaks about his influences (Les Paul, Mason Williams, and Chet Atkins), his musical roots in Western Kentucky, his interest in Southern Music, and his unique cosmic-mathematical approach to creating songs. It's Big Band in the Big Bend, with a look at Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, and others.

Tags
West Texas Talk jazzMusicTerlinguaDouglas Scharnbergguitarcountry
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: