KRTS Astronomy Series: Stephen Odewahn on Galaxy Morphology and Classification

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS’s Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from the McDonald Observatory. For this episode, Ian Lewis spoke with Dr. Stephen Odewahn at the Otto Struve telescope at the McDonald Observatory.

Odewahn is a research scientist and resident astronomer at the McDonald Observatory. He studies galaxy morphology, the forms of galaxies, and how different types of galaxies evolve. Odewahn works on computer systems that classify thousands of images of galaxies, creating a large library of galaxies that provides astronomers with information about the way that galaxies have formed and evolved.