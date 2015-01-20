Jimmy Rodewald returns to Marfa with new book, American Spirit

Jimmy Rodewald returns to Marfa, where he lived for several years, to discuss his new book, An Exploration of the American Spirit: Craft Distilling Revolution. Now in New York City, the author helped build the bar at Cochineal, the Marfa restaurant where he worked. For more than a decade, he was the drinks editor for Gourmet, contributing to the former print magazine, from 1998 to 2009.

Rodewald appears on Talk At Ten in advance of his book-signing at the Marfa Book Co. on Friday, January 23. He talks about the rise of craft distilleries in Texas, what to watch out for in liquor labels, and the process of distillation in the making of whiskey, vodka, and moonshine. He surveys the country to introduce us to some of the more interesting small-scale makers who are contributing to an American resurgence in the spirits industry.