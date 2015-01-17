Felix Contreras on the Marfa Public Radio launch of Alt.Latino

Felix Contreras, along with Jasmine Garsd, is the co-host of Alt.Latino, a podcast from NPR Music that is now a terrestrial radio show on Marfa Public Radio, Saturdays at 6:30 PM.

On a visit to NPR Headquarters last Fall, Tom Michael conducted an impromptu interview with Contreras in one of the NPR studios. We're playing that interview for today's Talk at Ten. Contreras described the launch of the podcast, his personal musical, roots, and what he enjoys most about the music of Latin America. He reminded us that Marfa Public Radio was one of the first radio stations to ask if the podcast could be made into a radio show. Now, after some 4 years, it's finally happened.