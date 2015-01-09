NPR's Alix Spiegel and Lulu Miller Launch New Show: Invisibilia

NPR's Invisibilia explores how people's lives are shaped -- and sometimes even controlled -- by ideas and feelings that are powerful and rarely examined. Creators and co-hosts are Alix Spiegel and Lulu Miller.

Tom Michael caught up with Spiegel and Miller to preview the new program. You can hear the conversation podcast here. The premiere of the show - Episode 1 - will be broadcast today at 7 PM, following the 6:30 PM replay of this morning's interview.

Listen. Feel different. Hear the first episode "The Secret History of Thoughts" of Invisibilia and let us know what you think: info@marfapublicradio.org