west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

NPR's Alix Spiegel and Lulu Miller Launch New Show: Invisibilia

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 9, 2015 at 2:32 PM CST
social_200x199

NPR's Invisibilia explores how people's lives are shaped -- and sometimes even controlled -- by ideas and feelings that are powerful and rarely examined. Creators and co-hosts are Alix Spiegel and Lulu Miller.

Tom Michael caught up with Spiegel and Miller to preview the new program. You can hear the conversation podcast here. The premiere of the show - Episode 1 - will be broadcast today at 7 PM, following the 6:30 PM replay of this morning's interview.

Listen. Feel different. Hear the first episode "The Secret History of Thoughts" of Invisibilia and let us know what you think: info@marfapublicradio.org

lulutomalix_dc
Lulu Miller (NPR), Tom Michael (Marfa Public Radio), and Alix Spiegel (NPR), discuss Invisibilia, at NPR Headquarters, Washington D.C., November 2014.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: