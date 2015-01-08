The Big Bend Livestock Show Kicks Off

Thursday night, the Big Bend Livestock Show Association's annual Stock Show and Premium Sale kicks off in Alpine.

4H and FFA members from Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties are meeting up for three days of events ranging from stock shows and a horse show, to a silent auction to benefit scholarships for students in the region.

Cleat Stephens joins us again to talk about the show, which has seen record sales since Presidio County returned to the organization in 2012.