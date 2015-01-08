© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Big Bend Livestock Show Kicks Off

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 8, 2015 at 9:05 AM CST
20150108_103529
Locke Anne McIvor and Courtney Stephens, Fort Davis High School Students, with Cleat Stephens, Big Bend Livestock Show Association President (Travis Bubenik)

Thursday night, the Big Bend Livestock Show Association's annual Stock Show and Premium Sale kicks off in Alpine.

4H and FFA members from Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties are meeting up for three days of events ranging from stock shows and a horse show, to a silent auction to benefit scholarships for students in the region.

Cleat Stephens joins us again to talk about the show, which has seen record sales since Presidio County returned to the organization in 2012.

img_0487
The Sul Ross S.A.L.E. Arena in Alpine, where Friday's horse show will be held as part of the 71st Annual Big Bend Livestock Show Association Stock Show and Premium Sale (Tom Michael)

West Texas Talk RanchingBig Bend Livestock Show AssociationBig Bend Livestock ShowScholarshipsFFAbig bendalpineBrewster CountyPresidio CountyAgriculture4HeducationJeff Davis County
Latest Episodes: